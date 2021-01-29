Albany will have a familiar face leading its football team.
AHS principal Kim Freeman said via email Friday former Hornets defensive coordinator David Knight has been hired as the team’s new head coach.
Knight takes over for Mike Janis, who stepped down in December to take become an assistant coach at Dutchtown.
“There were multiple top-notch applicants,” Freeman said in the email. “It was a very difficult decision. I feel Coach Knight will bring discipline, pride, hustle, and passion to our program. He will be a great role-model for our student-athletes.”
Knight served as the Hornets’ defensive coordinator for two seasons under Janis before taking a job as the football coach at Nesom Middle School in Tangipahoa Parish.
Knight was also the softball coach at Albany High for three seasons, guiding the Lady Hornets to the regional round of the Class 3A playoffs twice, losing 1-0 to Erath on a game-winning single in the ninth inning last season. Jena turned a game-ending triple play to seal a 4-0 win over Albany in 2018.
The Lady Hornets started the season 11-2 last season before the eventual cancellation of the season because of the novel coronavirus.
Knight also coached the Holden softball team to the Class B state title in 2017.
(This story will be updated).
