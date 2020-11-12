Part of coaching is about making adjustments, and that's something Livingston Parish's football coaches are finding out first-hand with the season in its final weeks.
Albany is the latest parish football team to switch opponents this week, while Denham Springs and Walker both picked up games for next week as a result of COVID-19 issues with the teams all were originally scheduled to face.
The Hornets (4-2) were originally scheduled to travel to Beau Chene, but the Gators had to cancel early Thursday afternoon because of COVID-19 issues.
Albany will now travel to face Breaux Bridge, which is a District 6-4A foe of Beau Chene's.
"I think the thought process for us is, in a season like this where nothing is certain, we said from the beginning as a coaching staff the most important thing is we want to play football games," Janis said, noting the Hornets played their first two games of the season on a Thursday and a Wednesday. "We want to play football games. We played one game in the dark at Bogalusa. It has been anything but an ordinary season, but the most important thing is that we put a team out of Friday nights and we go play and we give these kids as much of a full season as possible, and that's what our goal is right now."
Meanwhile, Denham Springs will host St. Helena next week after Scotlandville went into quarantine earlier this week with COVID-19 contact issues.
Walker, which was scheduled to host Zachary next week, will travel to face Pineville next Friday after Zachary went into quarantine earlier this week.
Live Oak hosts Pineville this week after originally being scheduled to host Scotlandville.
