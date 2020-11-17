The Albany football team’s season has come to a premature end.
The Hornets, who were scheduled to face Hannan to close out the regular season on Friday, went into a two-week quarantine Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues, meaning the team won’t participate in the Class 3A playoffs.
“It’s something we talked about, this season just kind of being a war of attrition and who can dodge it the most, and unfortunately it caught up with us,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “Right now our attention turns to just trying to make sure our guys stay healthy and take care of themselves while they quarantine and those who do have positive tests, we just pray that they come out of this as healthy as before.”
Janis broke the news to his team at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“They’re obviously disappointed,” Janis said. “We’ve kind of been the message this week and this season – it is what it is. A lot of things are out of our control. We’ve had kids that want to apologize if they get sick. It’s like, you can’t control this. You’re not stronger than a virus. It’s unfortunate. I just hope all our guys stay strong through this and lean on each other. I’m sure they will, and they’ll bounce back better than before.”
Albany ends the season at 4-3 after a 42-20 loss to Breaux Bridge, an opponent the Hornets picked up after Beau Chene had to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns. Albany is at No. 19 in unofficial Class 3A power ratings by Geauxpreps.com.
“I thought we showed that we can play,” Janis said. “It was a very tight ball game at first. We managed to get the ball and go down the field and score. We did that a couple of times. We just had some trouble keeping up with their team speed and their athleticism at a couple of positions.”
“When we picked up the game last week, I told them that with the times that we’re in and the uncertainty of game-to-game and how many games have been canceled, I wanted to make sure that we had the opportunity to play as many games as possible because you do not know when it will be your last one, and I think that was really magnified this season,” Janis said. “It’s a lesson that a lot of people don’t have to learn until the season ends and they get to reflect back on it. Our seniors go, ‘I won’t be able to play high school football any more.’ It’s not usually taken away from them like this, so it’s sad, but I am glad that we managed to play that last week and at least give them one more game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.