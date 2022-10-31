It’s not a done deal, but things seem to be trending toward Denham Springs High hosting Walker in District 5-5A football action at the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday.
Denham Springs football coach and athletic director Brett Beard put the chances of the Yellow Jackets hosting the Wildcats in a battle of Livingston Parish rivals at ’98 percent’ Monday morning.
Beard said a meeting with the fire marshal’s office Tuesday will provide a clearer picture on whether DSHS will be able to host the game.
“As of now, the fire marshal meeting is (Tuesday) afternoon,” Beard said. “We will have a really good idea of what we’re doing, and it looks like we’re going to be playing here.”
If Denham Springs is unable to host the game, Beard said it will be held at Live Oak. The Yellow Jackets played Dutchtown last Thursday, a 21-17 win for Denham Springs, at Live Oak.
The reconfiguration of Yellow Jacket Stadium, which includes a track, began at the conclusion of soccer season earlier this year with on-campus baseball and softball facilities also being built as part of the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.