Kyle Caskey’s back in the game, and he and Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard are hoping they’ve established a relationship that will be beneficial for both parties.
Caskey, an NFL coaching veteran, was named the Yellow Jackets’ offensive coordinator Thursday after spending last season working with a couple of high school teams – one with speed and agility with the basketball team and another helping with advanced scouting.
“I needed to get back into something where I’m coaching football, where I’m talking to players, I’m talking to coaches and get myself just engrained back into it, because if you spend year out, you get a little rusty, I guess,” Caskey said. “I don’t want to just sit around and hope something’s going to happen, so I’m going to go out and make something happen while I’m here. I’m appreciative of the fact that they want to bring me in and allow me to do this, so I’m going to take full advantage of the time I have, however long that may be.”
“I don’t know how long I’m going to be in this position, but what I would like to do, and to help Coach Beard out and the rest of the staff, is bring whatever I can to the staff to help build them and help just bring everybody up,” Caskey continued. “I’m not just here to make the players great. I want to make everyone around us great, and I feel like I’ve had enough experience with enough different people … that we can find ways to continue to build everybody up and make everybody a better coach, a better person, a better human, a better father. The kids – have them grow up and have them understand what it means to win. Not just to go out and say, ‘We’re better than you physically, and we’re going to beat you,’ but there’s a process to winning, and I’m excited about that process because I think they’re going to see that it’s little things every day that continue to build, and you can’t skip on the little things every day.”
Caskey and his family moved to Baton Rouge in spring of 2021 when he was hired by former LSU coach Ed Orgeron as an offensive analyst.
He was hired to Urban Meyer’s staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars early in the preseason in 2021. His wife was pregnant at the time, and the family didn’t want to move.
Caskey and Beard connected through a bible study class put together by former Parkview Baptist baseball coach M.L. Woodruff, which led to Caskey putting on a coaching clinic for the DSHS coaching staff.
“He (Beard) kept saying, ‘If you don’t find anything … you’ve got a home here,’ so that’s kind of how I ended up where I’m at right now,” Caskey said.
Caskey also coached with the Detroit Lions, serving two years as running backs coach, and with the Cincinnati Bengals for nine years, serving assistant line coach from 2010-13 and running backs coach from 2014-18. He’s also got college coaching experience with stops at Louisiana-Monroe, Indiana State and Ole Miss.
In getting started at Denham Springs, Caskey is mindful that the Yellow Jackets lost a large senior class, and he said he’s going to keep things basic with simple terminology for the team.
“I understand that there’s going to be a lot of growth going on, and I’m not planning on implementing an entire NFL playbook into these kids,” he said. “I’m not expecting Joe Burrow to just all of a sudden show up on the field with Ja’Marr Chase and all those guys. I’m expecting some guys that will come in and develop and then we’ll put the pieces where they need to go. I think the good thing about the way that they’re looking at everything is it’s fresh. It’s fresh on the offensive side for sure, where there’s going to be a lot of new faces. It’s going to be kind of a new start with the stuff I’m putting in where it’s some new terminology. We’ll try to carry over as much as we can so that the guys who were there don’t have to learn too, too much, but at the same time, I think it’s just going to be one of those things where it’s just kind of ‘alright, let’s start from scratch, and let’s build it from the bottom up.’ It will be fun.”
“My mindset is to make things as simple yet effective as possible, especially for high school kids, who a lot of these guys are still learning the game,” Caskey said.
Caskey said building the Yellow Jackets’ offense will also be a process.
“Like I told Coach Beard, we’re going to put in the meat and potatoes early and get really good at it, and then we’ll put wrinkles in later, but we’re not going to be OK at a bunch of things,” Caskey said. “We’re going to be great at a few things and then put whatever else we need in there as we go.”
Beard is hoping Caskey can help give the Yellow Jacket offense a boost.
“Some things that we did last year, he liked,” Beard said. “He’s going to grow that, and he’s going to give us some wrinkles and just bring a wealth of knowledge to clean up where our miscues might have been and to grow where we might have missed at times, or take us places we haven’t even been. That’s what’s going to be exciting about the guy. He just brings a wealth of knowledge and a ton of experience to our guys to hopefully make us better.”
Caskey said he’d like for the Yellow Jackets to be balanced on offense, but he realizes there will be situations in which the team has to adapt to what’s working at the time and to what defenses are presenting.
“I would love to be balanced, but I would love to keep people off balance with the way we call it,” he said.
Next week, Caskey plans on meeting with the players and begin installation of the playbook.
“It’s exciting for me because when you sit out for this long and you’ve been fighting to get jobs and things just haven’t broken my way, to have somebody reach out and say, ‘We really want you here,’ it really gives you a little bit of motivation to do as good of a job as I can for Coach Beard. He’s a great man, and he’s gone above and beyond making sure that I feel comfortable with jumping in with them.”
In turn, Beard is also excited to have Caskey on the DSHS coaching staff.
“I think it excited him, just a new journey, a new challenge to put an offense together,” Beard said. “He’s been an o-line guy and a running back coach now and has learned no doubt a ton about offense that he can now create his own and kind of tie it all together at the high school level. You can coach high school kids the same way you can coach guys in the NFL. I believe that. It’s just a different level. He’s going to get around these young kids and see the love they have for the game and what we’re doing. There’s no doubt there’s things that we’re going to be able to teach him and maybe some fires we get to re-kindle for him as he continues to make his journey back to the NFL. It’s going to be a great relationship where we all can get better, we can all learn, and it’s going to be exciting to watch this dude mingle with our young kids and watch him grow them. To add a dude of this caliber to our program is huge.”
“What an opportunity for all of us,” Beard continued. “I don’t know if this is a long-term fix, but I’ll tell you what, I’ll take it for as long as I can get it. His family’s happy here. He’s happy here, and to be able to arrange this marriage in our coaches office is going to be amazing for our school, our community and our kids.”
