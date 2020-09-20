A celebration of life in honor of Denham Springs football player Remy Hidalgo is planned for Saturday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
The event will begin at 7 p.m., according to a Facebook post.
Hidalgo, a junior offensive lineman, collapsed near the end of practice Tuesday as the result of a heat stroke and was hospitalized until passing away Friday morning.
The community has come together in Hidalgo's honor, with a candlelight vigil held last Wednesday at Yellow Jacket Stadium and a memorial blood drive, which was held Saturday in Denham Springs.
The full post regarding the event can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.