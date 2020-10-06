DENHAM SPRINGS – Sure, it’s an adjustment, but Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard isn’t getting bent out of shape about it.
The Yellow Jackets’ game at Assumption was moved to Wednesday at 7 p.m. in anticipation of Hurricane Delta making landfall in the state later this week.
“What can’t we handle at this point?!?!,” Beard said via text Tuesday.
Beard said the Yellow Jackets would practice Tuesday, ‘but lighten it up’ in preparation for the Mustangs.
Beard is following a familiar theme this week following DSHS’ season-opening loss to St. Amant.
“The biggest thing we’re talking about right now is Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Beard said. “We saw some good things. We did some really good things. We did some really poor things. I think a lot of it is on me. Ultimately, you start to change a program, or you’re having to change a program, and you’re really on the sidelines for the first real time but the second time together as a unit, as a family. There was probably a lot of head spinning probably going 90-to-nothing just assistant coaches to players because everything is still really new.”
Beard said there’s still a learning process for him at this point in the season after DSHS fell behind 14-0 in the 35-13 loss.
“The first five minutes (of the game), I could have called timeout and probably maybe slowed it down for them, but I didn’t want to because I don’t know these kids, and I wanted to see how they reacted to the situation and kind of see exactly what we’re dealing with and where we’re at,” Beard said. “And then we went on a fourth-and-1 deep in our own territory just because ultimately if you’re going to win a state championship, you’ve got to be able to get one yard, and I wanted to see how we’d respond to that.”
“The good thing of coming out of a Week 1 situation, I gave them (St. Amant) the advantage because their program was already entrenched ahead of us, so I really had to, from there, lean on the idea that that was your one win the year before. Is that going to be enough in our confidence to get us through that, and it wasn’t, which was not a surprise to me,” Beard said. “The biggest takeaway from all though – we fought for 48 minutes. Our kids didn’t quit on us. Our kids didn’t cause any problems on the sideline. They didn’t throw their helmets. They didn’t point fingers. They didn’t embarrass us in a tough situation. They handled it like men. I think a lot of them recognized their mistakes, and when you can start recognizing your own mistakes, it’s easy to clean up. I thought our kids gave us everything they could until the end, and that’s the biggest takeaway.”
Denham Springs (0-1) put up 182 yards of total offense as quarterback John McDaniel went 10-for-19 for 104 yards and a touchdown pass to Preston Holwager in the fourth quarter. Ray McKneely scored on a 9-yard run to get Denham within 14-7.
“I thought offensively, we’re only going to get better,” Beard said. “I think we’ve got to better job of getting No. 4 (Cam Kelly), 5 (McKneely) and 7 (Micah Harrison) the ball in their hands a little more. I think 15’s got to do a better job making decisions. But once again, we’ve put a lot on them. Did we put too much? That’s what I’ve got to look at. Did we ask them to do too much too quick? We probably did, which is ultimately my fault.”
“The growing pains are natural,” Beard continued. “We’re going to make mistakes. We’re going to do those little things. When it’s all new, you’re trying to figure out where the puzzle pieces fit, and right now, we might have two, three, four puzzle pieces out of place that we’ve got to correct that we’ve either got to figure out a way to turn them and make them fit, or we’ve got to realize it’s just another piece, and that’s our job, and that’s our job, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
Those puzzle pieces could come to fit together in any way on the team, but Beard said focal points are finding chemistry on the offensive and defensive lines.
“I think any every spot’s wide open,” Beard said. “I think ultimately the trenches is what’s going to take us where we want to go, so we’ve got to figure out our o-line making sure that we’ve got the right guys in the right spots to do the job we’re asking them to do, and I think you flip around on the defensive line on the front three – not just those front three – those two outside linebackers. We’ve got to make sure that we’ve got those guys in the right spot and doing what we’re asking them to do. We’ll give you a week or two to have some growing pains and work some things out, but after that, it’s business. You’ve got to find the guys that will do it, or you’ve got to find the guys that you can force to do it.”
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets gave up 383 yards of total offense to St. Amant, including 277 passing as Cole Poirrier threw three touchdown passes and Reggie Sims ran for two TDs.
“The mistakes made are really elementary mistakes that are made in such a high-pressure situation early in the year because of the level of comfort,” Beard said. “Once again, growing pains.”
The Yellow Jackets will face Assumption, which is coming off a 25-0 loss to H.L. Bourgeois in its season opener, which was also the debut of veteran Keith Menard as the team’s coach.
“You hired Keith Menard, who’s a great football coach,” Beard said. “You’re athletic, and we’re Denham Springs right now, and nobody’s going to take us lightly. I think everybody’s going to get up to play us most likely bring their ‘A’ game because they’re going to have a confidence against us being that we’ve been where we are. A lot of people probably look at their schedules and see Denham Springs, and it’s not like the years of the past. They probably see a chance to win a football game against a big 5A opponent, so they’re going to be jacked up to get that job done. And you know what? I think they’re athletic enough to beat you. I think they’re going to be coached well enough to beat you.”
Assumption passed for more than 200 yards against E.D. White but turned the ball over four times.
“They’re going to sling it around,” Beard said. “They’ve got a dude (Sage Rivere) that can throw the ball pretty well. They’ve got No. 2 (Jaden Tyler), who is probably their best player. Ultimately, we can’t give up the big play.”
Beard said the Mustangs run a 4-2 scheme on defense and are ‘athletic’.
“They did some good things,” Beard said. “It’s really the same situation. They’re going through everything new like we are. We’ve just got to hope our Joes are better than their Joes as we go through these growing pains together.
“That’s really why we’re here as coaches,” Beard continued. “We took these jobs to grow them, and you’re not going to have instant success. Yeah, we all want instant success, and the instant success to most is on that scoreboard. Well, my instant success isn’t that scoreboard. It’s the growth of these men because me win football games. Sometimes you’ve got to start with these little victories such as we played for 48 minutes. We haven’t seen them do that all the time.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets can’t be their own worst enemy as they navigate the early season.
“It still comes down to Denham Springs not beating Denham Springs,” Beard said. “When we get through these growing pains and we as coaches clean this mess up and get these kids back to playing fast, we’ll have a chance with anybody. But until then, we can’t let Denham Springs beat Denham Springs.”
