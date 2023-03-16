When it came down to it, hiring Kyle Caskey wasn’t about making the Denham Springs High football team’s offense better – it was about making the DSHS football coaching staff better.
Denham Springs football coach and athletic director Brett Beard announced the hiring of Caskey, a longtime NFL and college assistant, as the Yellow Jackets’ offensive coordinator Thursday.
“We’ve got a phenomenal staff, and I’ve always wanted dudes that want to get better and want to learn from the best,” Beard said. “When you can surround them with that and you see the excitement with everybody and the buzz in that office with everybody, this is a chance for all of us on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, program top to bottom to get better and learn from a guy that’s got a ton of experience. It’s going to be a lot of fun for our kids to be able to say their assistant’s an NFL guy. There’s a lot of little things that are going to come that are going to bring excitement to Denham Springs football.”
Caskey played fullback/tight end at Texas A&M and was also an All-Big XII discus thrower before coaching at Louisiana-Monroe, Indiana State, Ole Miss and LSU. He was an assistant coach with the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.
“I’ve never been one to shy away from trying to get the best guys possible in that coaches’ office with us, because it has an opportunity to grow us all, and if we’re all getting better and demanding our kids to be better, that’s how this program’s got to grow, and that’s how it’s got to be done,” Beard continued. “That’s me included. A dude with this kind of background, heck, I’m excited to pick his brain and be around him every day so I can learn.”
Beard said he and Caskey connected through a weekly coaches bible study.
“We’d finish bible study, and he and I would just kind of stay back and talk, and we just hit it off and became friends and just kind of go from there,” Beard said. “You’re just waiting for him to tell us what job he got or what job he’s getting, or some things didn’t fit him or didn’t work out. He’s still in the area, and a guy of this magnitude in the area, if I can get him to come with us, that’s my goal.”
Beard said Ryan Fournier, who joined the DSHS staff as offensive coordinator in 2020, will be the Yellow Jackets’ offensive line coach.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Beard said of the program’s new hire.
“To have him around our kids, around our program, that’s what we’re trying to build here at Denham Springs, we have to hire some of the best in business, and we feel like he’s that guy,” Beard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.