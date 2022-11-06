For three Livingston Parish football teams, it’s playoff time.
Denham Springs High, Walker and Albany are in the postseason party after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association posted its playoff pairings Sunday morning.
The Yellow Jackets (8-2), who clinched a share of the District 5-5A title with a 20-6 win over Walker to open the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, are the parish’s highest-seeded team at No. 9 in the Division I non-select bracket and host No. 24 Covington.
“We had us winning and falling in the eight, nine, 10 range,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “One of the highest seeds here in a long time and really excited about our opportunity. You just want to get into the dance. Throw out all of the regular season stuff. It’s all about the dance now.”
“You can’t say it enough for me, how proud I am of these young men and the way they’ve weathered the craziness of this year and what we’ve gone through to get to where we were and to just stick with us and keep battling,” Beard continued. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way they’ve handled every little detail that we’ve had to go through and every little wrinkle and bump along the way. Because of it, they’re very special, and I hope people in Denham recognize that and keep coming out and supporting us and having atmospheres like we did Friday night.”
Walker (6-4) is No. 22 in the Division I non-select bracket and travels to face No. 11 East St. John.
“We didn’t move really at all because you get the points from Denham’s wins and things like that,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I think looking at it, if we would have won (against Denham Springs), we maybe would have crept in there as a 16 and got to host that first round, which would have been nice, but the most important thing for these guys, I think, is just, hey, it’s been a couple of years since we got in this position, and it’s good to be back in the playoffs. I think if we play well, we could be a dangerous team in there. We’re certainly capable of not just getting there but winning in the playoffs as well.”
In the Division II non-select bracket, No. 19 Albany (6-4) travels to face No. 14 Lakeshore with the Hornets in the playoffs in John Legoria’s first season as coach.
“They said we’d be 19,” Legoria said. “We thought we’d be matched up with Erath, which would have been a pretty good seed for us. I’ve been watching them play, and we match up with them pretty well. Then later (Saturday), it was going to be Lakeshore. That’s going to be tough battle.”
The Hornets forfeited last week’s game at Bogalusa over safety concerns.
“The morale is up,” Legoria said of making the playoffs. “The spirit is up. Getting the program going in the right direction, that’s what it’s all about – making these steps, these strides this soon. Hopefully that carries over to next year and when football starts back in the spring maybe we’ll pick up a bunch of kids and the numbers will come up and the program will sustain itself and just keep going.”
COVINGTON AT DENHAM SPRINGS
Beard said a big part of the Yellow Jackets approach heading into this week is getting game preparations back to ‘normal’ after all that was involved with the opening of the new stadium last week.
“Realistically, when I look at it and look at some of our key players that struggled Friday night against Walker, I think some of that was just the stage was really big, and I think they got caught wide-eyed and wrapped up in the moment, and I think it affected some of their play,” Beard said.
“I found myself driving in going ‘wow, we really played at home Friday night,’” Beard said, noting the Yellow Jackets played home games at Walker and Live Oak this season. “Do our kids even realize that was our home stadium because we really haven’t played in what we think is normal? Like, ‘guys, we were at home Friday night’. I know it felt different because it was new, but that’s kind of what we’ve been. It was kind of like just another new stadium that we hadn’t been in.”
WALKER AT EAST ST. JOHN
The Wildcats started the season 8-0 before losing Destrehan and Holy Cross to close out the season.
“I don’t know much about their personnel yet, just watching film (Sunday) morning and trying to figure out what we can figure out,” Mahaffey said.
“I’m just glad for this team, the kids, the seniors,” Mahaffey continued. “You really get a feeling of ‘hey, you’ve done enough good work during the season to give you that opportunity,’ so I’m happy for them for that. Now that you’re in there, the only thing that matters is what you do week to week. Our plusses, our minuses – all of that really kind of is behind you. You’ve just got to win one game and you keep advancing. That’s our focus, just do the best we can this week and try and get a win on Friday.”
ALBANY AT LAKESHORE
Legoria said he’d be scouting Lakeshore a little more on Sunday, but he’s got an idea of what’s coming from the Titans.
“That’s a 4A team that’s been to the Dome,” Legoria said. “They’ve got a new head coach, and he’s coached in the Dome, so it’s going to be a challenge for our kids. The other good thing is, they run the wing, so our defense is a little familiar with defending the wing. We’ve played Sumner. We’ve played Pine, and of course they practice against us every day. Other than that, I know they quarterback’s pretty good, and they’ve got a pretty good running back that totes the mail pretty good.”
The other plus is Legoria said the Hornets could be 100 percent healthy heading into the game.
“We’re happy to be here,” Legoria said. “We’re going to show up and give everything we possibly can. The beauty of this is we get an extra week of practice that’s going to benefit those younger kids and those guys that are coming back next year.”
