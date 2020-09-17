Remy Hidalgo, the Denham Springs High football player who is hospitalized after suffering from heat stroke at practice earlier this week, is in need of blood.
Hidalgo's mother, Ashley Roberson, made the request in a Facebook post Thursday. Roberson sent the following fliers to The Livingston Parish News.
Roberson also provided an update on her son's condition stating: "We had a set back this morning. Remys blood pressure dropped really low today so they had to go ahead and do the ECMO. We still need him to fight like he has never fought before. He is still very critical."
The complete post on Hidalgo's condition can be found here.
On Wednesday, the community held a candlelight vigil at Yellow Jacket Stadium for for Hidalgo, who is now at Children's Hospital in New Orleans.
