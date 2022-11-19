Heading into Friday’s Division I non-select playoff game against Benton Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard said he ‘excited’ to see what his team played for 48 minutes.
That’s exactly what the Yellow Jackets did, and now they’re headed to the quarterfinals for the first time in 37 years.
Caleb LeBlanc hit a 30-yard field goal with .6 second left on the clock, lifting the No. 9 Yellow Jackets to a 29-28 win at No. 8 Benton.
“Definitely the wildest ending I’ve ever been a part of and a testament to our kids,” Denham Springs High coach Brett Beard said after the Yellow Jackets moved to 10-2 and will host No. Ruston, a 37-16 winner over No. 17 Ouachita Parish, in the quarterfinals. “Long road trip. It was cold, a hostile environment. I’ve told them from day one that I stepped on this campus three years ago, the game is played for 48 minutes or for however long it takes if it goes into overtime. You’re never out, and it’s never over until the clock strikes zero, and it came down to tenths of a second. Caleb LeBlanc stepped out there like the man that is he is and the man that he became last night and hit a big-time field goal that he struggled with all year.”
“It was wild,” Beard continued. “I think I was still in shock halfway through the bus ride. You beg your kids to give you everything for 48 minutes, and you always have a life until it’s over, and the boys did that.”
The unbelievable finish came after the Tigers took over at the Denham Spring 49 after stopping the Yellow Jackets on downs late in the game. Instead of lining up under center in victory formation, Benton went to a shotgun look. The Tigers lost six yards on first down, five on second, then got hit with a false start penalty.
Benton scrambled out of the pocket on third-and-26, resulting in a holding penalty, which backed the ball up to the Tiger 19.
On fourth down, the Tigers attempted to kneel again, but quarterback Gray Walters was pressured and shuffled back before going down at the Benton 13 with .6 second left.
“I’ve never seen a situation like that end that way,” Beard said. “I’m a believer in when the clock strikes zero, it’s over. Until then, there’s steal a heartbeat. When you back up, we give them the ball because we come up one yard short on the fourth down scramble (by Reese Mooney on the previous DSHS possession). We had some bad luck right there and he goes down and he’s one yard short and we give the ball back to them. Then you go into that situation and they’re in Victory (formation), and you’re sitting here going, ‘Man, what just happened here’. You’ve got two timeouts, you’re looking at the clock, it’s like 55.4 seconds, and I’m like, ‘If we can get this dude down, he’s going to have to run a play or two and give us a chance. Can we get the turnover? Can we get the ball?”
“In the middle of it, the whistle blew,” Beard said of the third-down play. “It was out of control and the whistle blew with 44-45 seconds on the clock and you go with holding calls, so you back them up. You back them up, the clock is stopped. They kneel on it on third down, well they’re going to run it down to three or four seconds on the clock, so I knew at that point, is he going to punt it? Is he going to run around? Is he going to run around and just throw it up? Most options you would pick, you’re winning the football game, but you get wrapped up in the moment and it happens, and the kid went down and left us enough time …”
That turned the ball over on downs, allowing LeBlanc to come on for the game-winning field goal.
“When you get to that point, it’s now going 90-to-nothing and so fast, you really don’t really have time to really think about the emotions,” Beard said after LeBlanc missed a field goal and a PAT earlier in the game. “Caleb, I watched him in pre-game. He was booming his kicks in pre-game. Even though he missed one early on, the other one was a bad snap. I felt really good with him kicking in pre-game, and he told me that he loved kicking on grass, so I had that in the back of my mind.”
“Caleb’s a good kicker,” Beard continued. “He’s had his struggles this year. Obviously, I’ve got all the trust in him, even though most people would wonder why I would trust the kid in a moment like that. The kid is a warrior. He stuck it out with us. From day one, he’s been put in some spots that have been tough. The kid wants it, and obviously really came through and grew up last night. What a man job he did.”
Getting to that point was also a journey for the Yellow Jackets, who rallied from a 14-0 deficit and trailed 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
A short punt set DSHS up at the Benton 37, and three plays later, Reese Mooney hit Cam’Ron Eirick on a 33-yard touchdown pass, helping cut the lead to 21-14.
Eirick finished with six catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns, while Mooney went 16-for-31 for 336 yards and four touchdowns.
“When Cam’Ron wants to be special, he can be special,” Beard said. “It just goes in spurts with him, so when he wants to be special, he’s that guy. We loved the mismatch that found right there. They did some things … with the safety up over the top, but Eirick is such a big possession body playmaker, that when he wants to be special, he’s special, and you saw that last night.”
DSHS recovered the onside kick, but an unsportsmanlike conduct call backed the ball up to the Denham 39, and a holding call on the next play pushed the ball to the DSHS 29.
Three plays later, Mooney hits Micah Harrison for 18 yards to the DSHS 47, and Ray McKneely picked up five yards on fourth-and-2 before Mooney and Eirick connected for 37 yards to the Benton 10.
Two plays later, the Yellow Jackets lost a fumble.
From there, the teams traded punts before Benton padded the lead. A third-down pass got the Tigers deep into DSHS territory, leading to a 1-yard touchdown run for a 28-14 lead.
Cam Kelly returned the ensuing kickoff to the Benton 49, and two plays later, Mooney hit Harrison on a 49-yard touchdown pass, and LeBlanc’s PAT missed, cutting the lead to 28-20.
The Yellow Jackets recovered the ensuing onside kick at midfield, and after a pass interference call against DSHS, moved to the Benton 46. On fourth down, Mooney hit Eirick on a 46-yard touchdown pass, but the two-point pass was incomplete with Mooney under pressure, cutting the lead to 28-26.
Benton recovered the next onside kick, but the Denham defense forced a punt, which was downed at the DSHS 2. Mooney connected with Harrison on passes of 18 and 20 yards to keep the drive going, but on fourth-and-10, Mooney came up a yard short, turning the ball over to Benton for its final, strange possession.
“We finally found some things we liked and finally got going,” Beard said. “Of course, like we’ve been all year, you get a little momentum and you get that little spark and that fire lights, you see it. We can get hot, and that’s exactly what we did. We had some mistakes we had to overcome. We had the bad fumble in the red zone going in with the bad pitch, and then you have a first down and trip and fall one yard short. There’s some craziness that we had to overcome where once again, you have opportunities to put these guys away. We missed a field goal earlier in the game. There you go, the game’s over at that point. We don’t have to make that game-winning field goal if we do the little things that got us to that point to where .6 seconds was all we needed.”
The Tigers got the game’s first break, returning a punt to the Denham Springs 20. Two plays later, the Tigers scored on a 14-yard run and hit the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
On the first play of the next DSHS drive, the Yellow Jackets lost a fumble at their own 37, which turned into a touchdown pass on the next play, giving the Tigers a 14-0 lead.
At that point, Beard said he started having flashbacks to the Yellow Jackets’ game against St. Thomas More earlier this season after the team fell behind.
“The score got a little lopsided late at St. Thomas More, but the biggest thing was we adjusted and settled in to that speed and that craziness that they threw at us, and we got comfortable,” Beard said. “I knew if we could, just as we did at St. Thomas More, we would be fine, but you hate to do it digging yourself a 14-point deficit, but at 14 points, we’ve been there before and done that, and we had less time to come back in a three-score ball game than we did with it being that early. That’s what I kept telling them – it’s early. We’ve got plenty of football to play. Just relax and do your job.”
Denham Springs later recovered a fumbled snap on a punt attempt at the Benton 29 but turned the ball over on downs.
The Yellow Jackets moved to the Benton 33 on another drive and turned the ball over on downs.
Denham later took over at the Tiger 10 after a bad snap on a punt attempt, and that drive ended in a missed 24-yard field goal attempt by LeBlanc.
After another Benton punt, DSHS took over at the Benton 45, and Mooney hit McKneely on a 35-yard pass on second down. Following an illegal block call on the Yellow Jackets, Mooney hit Eirick on a 15-yard touchdown pass, helping cut the lead to 14-7.
Benton answered just before halftime with a 6-yard touchdown pass that was set up by passes of 19 and 33 yards on a five-play drive, putting the Tigers up 21-7.
“I thought (that) was a really bad series that was going to come back to haunt us,” Beard said of the DSHS defense. “For them to bow up that second half and hold that offense to seven points (in the second half), hats off to those dudes. They did some great things. They played well all night.”
“I love these kids good and bad, but the biggest thing that I’m proud of and love is you can see the growth,” Beard continued. “You can see the growth in them. You could see the emotions in their faces last night. It almost brings a tear to my eye watching them cry. They want it, man. They’re so close, they really are. They’re really so close. We’re just going to get back to work and figure out a way to start fast and play 48 minutes, and these kids have a chance to be really good.”
