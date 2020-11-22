The playoff field in any sport is always an exclusive club, and this year’s football bracket is even more exclusive when it comes to teams from Livingston Parish.
Live Oak is the only parish team headed to the postseason after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released brackets Sunday morning.
The Eagles are the No. 22 seed in the Class 5A bracket and will travel to face No. 11 Haughton.
Live Oak (5-3) had a three-game win streak snapped with a 35-3 loss to Central to close out the regular season. Central is the No. 7 seed in the Class 5A bracket and will host No. 26 Pineville.
“We felt like had we won, we would have been able to be in a position to host a game, and then we felt if we lost, we really weren’t going to drop tremendously, just due to the amount of teams not playing and due to Central having the number of wins that they did,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. “We figured we were either going to about a 15-16 seed, or we’d be 22 seed-23 seed. “It kind of pretty much played out the way we thought. Of course, we would love to be hosting a playoff game, but just an opportunity to be in the playoffs amongst this crazy year is truly a blessing for us.”
Denham Springs (1-7) came in at No. 39 in the unofficial power ratings on the LHSAA’s website, while Walker (1-7) was No. 45.
In Class 3A, Albany (3-4) opted out after the Hornets went into COVID-19 quarantine last week.
In Class 2A, Springfield (0-5) came in at No. 39 after the Bulldogs had to forfeit wins because of a clerical error involving an ineligible player. Springfield went into COVID-19 quarantine and did not play its final three games of the season.
Part of the blessing for the Eagles is putting the effort against Central behind them.
“We kind of zeroed in on Haughton pretty late Friday night,” Westmoreland said. “We kind of felt like that was who we were going to play, so some of the coaches kind of started turning our attention trying to see what we can find and reach out to other coaches up there that we may know and just try to get a little scouting report. We put that one (Central loss) behind us. It was not our best effort, but that’s the best part about what we do. It’s over. We’ll get ready for the next one, and the next one just so happens to be in the playoffs.”
Haughton (7-1) is coming off a 33-13 win over Parkway, and Westmoreland said the teams traded film Saturday to begin the scouting process.
“A pretty big group of kids, spread football team,” Westmoreland said. “From what we did see so far, pretty big, athletic group of kids, a couple pretty special receivers and a good little running back. A defense that’s pretty large.”
Westmoreland said his team is looking forward to the playoff opportunity.
“This is one of the goals that we had set out for our team, making the playoffs with so many new starters, with so many new kids out there,” he said. “For us, it’s valuable practice experience. We get another week of practice. We get another week of practice for our young kids out there, which is always important. For us, any time we get more opportunity to practice, it gives us a chance to get better. We’re excited to be in the playoffs, and we’re excited to see how far we can go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.