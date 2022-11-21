Just to give folks an idea of just how ready Hutch Gonzales is to take over the Live Oak football program, he was working on a practice plan for the Eagles when he took a phone call Monday evening.
Gonzales, who spent this past season as the offensive coordinator at Central, was named Live Oak’s new football coach Monday.
“It’s a phenomenal feeling to be drawing up practice plans up for ‘my’ team again,” said Gonzales, who played collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana University. “Live Oak, you talk about energy. I think they have some phenomenal things going for them now. You can’t walk on the campus and not be just super impressed with what they’ve done and the Livingston Parish School Board has done and just the way that they’ve been able to invest in those kids. I know buildings don’t make organizations, people do, and everybody who I’ve met over there to this point, and everybody that I’ve come into contact within the community, they’re just awesome people, and it just feels like a really, really good spot for me and my family, so I’m excited about it.”
He takes over for Blane Westmoreland, who resigned after three seasons at his alma mater.
Live Oak athletic director and baseball coach Jesse Cassard said Gonzales is exactly what the school was looking for in a football coach.
“He’s an old-school ball coach,” Cassard said. “To me, he’s the total package. No matter what football program you are, you want a guy like Hutch Gonzales
“Hutch has a plan,” Cassard continued. “He’s very well organized. Just a great family guy, great dad, good ball coach. I’m excited. I know (Live Oak principal Mrs. (Beth) Jones is too. Once she saw and met him and had some conversations with Hutch, she was ready to move pretty quick. This is a point in time in the season when some things come open and some people move around and things like that, so you have to be advantageous and move quick if you want to get your guy, so that’s how it kind of went down.”
Cassard said Gonzales will begin working at Live Oak next week.
“I really feel like he gets the most out of his players,” Cassard said. “He and I have a lot of similarities, so I guess we kind of hit it off pretty quick. The way that he goes about his program and how he runs his program, that stood out the most. He’s a high-motor kind of guy. He’s going to go full speed, and he’s going to give you everything he’s got. That’s what stood out to me.”
Gonzales spent a season as head coach at St. Thomas Aquinas then moved to Mandeville for four years as head coach. He also coached with Denham Springs High coach Brett Beard at Bowling Green – one of two stops at the school -- and coached receivers at Covington and served as offensive coordinator at Lakeshore and Fontainebleau.
Beard and Gonzales were teammates at SLU in 2003.
“You definitely grow every stop, and you learn from the guys that you coach with, and you learn from the guys that you coach for,” Gonzales said. “I think you learn from yourself a little bit, and you’re able to kind of self-reflect, if you’re smart, and nothing’s a failure if you learn from it. I think when you start looking back and self-reflecting, you say, ‘I could do this better. I could have done this better’, or ‘I really like what we did here. I need to get back to that.’ I think at this point in my career, I’m certainly no old dog, that’s for sure. I’m still one of the younger guys around. I was just very blessed to be a head coach young. I do have some skins on the wall – nothing crazy to speak of – but just some experience, and I think that every single time that you get a new opportunity to build. I think that I am rightfully so, more prepared and, I don’t know, just more ready after being away from that (head coaching) chair for a year. I don’t think I’ve ever been this ready to take over and get started. I don’t think I’ve ever been more prepared. I think that this version of Coach Hutch is probably the hungriest and the best version that I’ve ever seen myself at.”
Gonzales said he’s been able to get an idea of what the Eagles’ have coming back personnel-wise by checking out players’ Twitter accounts. He’s been pleased with what he’s seen.
“I’ve heard nothing but ridiculously positive things about all of the kids – the kids that played this year, the kids that are leaving, the kids that are coming in,” he said. “I’ve heard on multiple occasions how incredibly talented our young group is – that seventh, eighth, and ninth-grade group – which I’m extremely excited about because at some point, those kids are going to be my first true senior class, and that’s exciting to think about.
“I know that there are some good players there now, and I’m certainly not a guy who walks into a situation like this and starts building for his future,” he continued. “I think we have some guys who are going to be seniors this coming year who are going to be major contributors to the success that we’re going to have at Live Oak, because it’s going to be good. These guys who are there this year, they’re going to have the ability to buy in and start it for our program. They’re going to be the guys who, in 10 years when we look back, I’ll say ‘that first senior class I had, they were special’. I’m excited about the kids. I really am. I’ve seen some really, really positive things, and I think that there are some things that we can build on and have some success with.”
In terms of an offensive scheme for the Eagles, Gonzales said he’d like to be multiple and balanced.
“They were a lot of 10 personnel last year, and they liked to throw the ball around a little bit, and rightfully so,” Gonzales said. “You have an absolute stud at quarterback. Sawyer Pruitt, he’s a big-time player, and he’s going to be a big-time recruit, so you want to see that guy putting that ball in the air, but I think that you’ve got to help him a little bit, and I like to run the ball. I’m Air Raid born and bred. Played for Hal (Mumme) and learned it from the best – learned it from the godfather – but I’ve also learned that in high school football, there are some things that you have to do to help out young offensive linemen and you have to help out young quarterbacks. Look man, a lot of times, your best athlete on the field is standing behind that quarterback. You’ve got to get him the ball.
“I really kind of fell in love with the run game the past few years,” Gonzales continued. “It was huge for us at Central this past year when you have a stud back getting the ball. We’re still going to throw it all over the yard because we’ve got some talent, but you’ve got to mix it in.”
The approach on defense won’t be complicated.
“When we talk about defense, we’re just trying to be very disciplined and very sound …,” he said.
Gonzales said he’s ready to get started in his new job.
“The process has been as professional and as seamless as it could possibly be,” he said. “It was one of the quickest processes I’ve been through, but that’s always a blessing. When things get drug out for a long, long time, it gets stressful, and people get anxious and you start to second-guess yourself a little bit. This has been an absolute blessing. I said (Monday) when I talked to principal Jones, I just told her … I can’t remember the last time I’ve been this excited about anything. This is incredible. I think it’s a great spot, and it’s a place that I can see myself and my family really growing up at. I’m excited for everybody involved. I think it’s going to be a really, really, really awesome thing.”
