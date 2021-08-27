Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland admits it’s the fastest scheduling job he’s ever done.
The Eagles will now host Kentwood in jamboree action at 6:30 p.m. Friday after Helen Cox backed out because of concerns related to Hurricane Ida.
“Helen Cox cancelled at 1:30, and we confirmed with Kentwood at 1:50,” Westmoreland said. “I think at this rate, with this impending storm and everything else that we’re facing, I want to give my kids every opportunity to play because we’re not guaranteed tomorrow or the next week.”
Westmoreland said he began checking out Twitter and Live Oak athletic director Jesse Cassard also made a post seeking out an opponent after Helen Cox withdrew from the scrimmage.
“It’s 100 percent storm-related,” Westmoreland said of Helen Cox’s move. “The just were unable to get up here. Their parish pretty much shut down all after school activities starting when the school day ended. I think they went ahead and closed for Monday as well.”
“I saw that Kentwood was supposed to play Patterson, and I saw Patterson had cancelled, so I called coach (Jonathan) Foster at Kentwood,” Westmoreland said. “He said he had two minutes to make a decision. They were fixing to cancel. The next thing I know, here we are.”
There’s familiarity between the teams, who have squared off during the regular season the past two years, with the Eagles claiming a 31-6 win last season at home.
“We kind of know what’s going to come at us, some athletic kids that can roll,” Westmoreland said. “Coach Foster raved last year about his younger kids, well now these younger kids are older kids, plus it’s an extremely quick turnaround, so hopefully we’re going to be able to be prepared. We’re going to go into some meetings here shortly after team meal and try to get our kids prepped as quickly and best we can. The positive is that Kentwood is a spread, zone-type team, but we’ve got our work cut before we play here at 6:30.”
