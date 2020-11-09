The Live Oak football team is looking for another opponent this week after COVID-19 contact issue at Scotlandville forced the cancellation of Friday’s scheduled game at Live Oak.
“We were looking forward to the opportunity to play those guys – a very good team,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. “We felt like if we were able to get them and get Central, then we’d have a tie for the district championship, but things change, so we’re on the hunt now to try to find somebody that’s in the same boat as us that’s looking to pick up a game. We’ve got a few phone calls out, but we have nothing on paper yet, so we’re still hoping to find someone and be able to give our kids an opportunity to play Friday night or Saturday.”
Westmoreland said he was informed by Scotlandville on Monday and informed his team the game wouldn’t be played.
“They understand,” Westmoreland said of his team’s reaction. “I’ve told them all year that it’s a week-to-week thing and I’m not going to believe that we’re playing somebody until they … pull up in our stadium or we pull up in their stadium. For us, it’s good that they called on Monday. It’s given us a little time to find somebody. I’ve called a number of schools that are open, and some of those guys are dealing with COVID, or both schools are dealing with COVID, so we’re in the process of calling people from all over the state. If we’ve got to go on the road, we’re going on the road. If we’ve got to travel far, we’re traveling far. I want to give my kids an opportunity.”
Scotlandville coach Lester Ricard addressed the situation in a post on Facebook.
Westmoreland said if the Eagles can’t find an opponent, it will turn into an open date.
“I want to play, our kids want to play, so we’re going to exhaust all resources in order to find someone to play,” Westmoreland said.
