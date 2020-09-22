They’ll square off against each other in District 4-5A play later this season, but that was far from everyone’s mind Tuesday.
Scotlandville football coach Lester Ricard and members of his team attended part of Denham Springs High’s practice in a show of support for the Yellow Jackets following the death of DSHS player Remy Hidalgo last week after suffering from a heat stroke at practice.
“These kids, you try to teach them the right lessons in life of giving back and having compassion for others, especially in times like this,” Ricard said. “But more importantly, we wanted go and show the Denham Springs community, their football program Coach (Brett) Beard, a guy who I have an immense amount of respect for as a coach, as a leader … (to) at least let them know we’re here for them. I thought that was important for our program and think it’s important for them to know that we’ll be competing the last week of the season this year (but) we’re still a brotherhood. It doesn’t matter what color jersey you are, no matter what color your skin is, we’re still together. Hopefully that’s the message that people will understand, especially in this climate we live in, and we’re better together than we are separate.”
Ricard said his thoughts have been with Hidalgo’s family and the Denham Springs community.
“Really, at the end of the day, there’s a grieving mom, a father, brother, sister, there’s grieving athletes, students in that school – it always helps when you know you’ve got people that are there for you and who care,” he said.
“The kids looked in good spirits,” Ricard continued. “Denham is a program that’s always been on the cusp of doing some special things, and I think they got the right man as the coach over there. I told (Coach) Beard a number of times over the last week or so … God chose him to be there for a reason. He’s got the strength, and I believe he’s got the strength, the make-up to help him overcome and get through these tough times, I really do.”
“I’m just praying for the best for them.”
