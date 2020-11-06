The Springfield High football team’s regular season has come to an end.
The school announced Friday’s scheduled game at Pope John Paul II, as well the remaining two games on the schedule, are canceled because the team is currently in COVID-19 quarantine. The school made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.
Springfield was scheduled to play St. Thomas Aquinas next week and finish the regular season hosting Northlake Christian on Nov. 19, a Thursday.
“Our kids are going to be quarantined until the 18th,” Springfield principal Spencer Harris said. “We were scheduled to play the next day, which even if we moved the game back a couple of days, if we tried to get it to like Saturday morning, that’s the last day (and) weekend for the playoffs, so it has to be in (Saturday), so we didn’t have the option of moving it (to) even a Sunday or possibly even a Monday. Different things have happened throughout the state to work with it, but our timeframe was a little bit crunched, and to be honest with you, I just didn’t feel bringing kids back on a Wednesday to play a game possibly that Thursday or Friday was the right thing to do. Our kids, we haven’t been practicing. I know they’re not all working out … and to come out and play against a team that has been in a competitive situation, I just felt like we were putting (our kids) in a spot where they would get injured, and that’s just not something I felt we needed to do.”
The Bulldogs went 2-3 during the regular season, coming off a 23-22 win over Thomas Jefferson, and Harris said the team’s playoff future is up in the air.
“I’m not sure if there will be a playoff possibility,” he said. “I haven’t even looked at that, but I think our regular season is definitely over.
“It’s difficult, and it’s still hard,” Harris continued. “Kind of once again, something we have to look at missing three weeks of school and then all of a sudden play a playoff game if you draw against a team that’s been competing. We want to do what’s right by our kids. We want to give them opportunities to participate and play. We want to do what’s right, but we also want to make sure we’re putting them in the situations that are best also.”
Springfield coach Ryan Serpas elaborated on the Bulldogs’ playoff possibilities. The Bulldogs were No. 17 in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s unofficial power rankings in Class 2A posted earlier this week before Thursday’s games.
“I think you’ve got to play at least half your season, and we’re beyond that,” Serpas said. “We’ve played five. These will be the first games that we’ve had to cancel, and if the playoffs were to start today, we’re hosting a home playoff game. We’ve played a very tough schedule, and I think that’s kind of indicative of where we stand at in the power rankings. That was our goal, and we thought we were going to increase our chances going forward with what we were doing through practice and on the field in these next couple of weeks, but now we don’t have the opportunity because of COVID, so here we are just left wondering what’s going to happen at this point.”
“We’re kind of just left in an uncertainty type area right now,” Serpas continued. “We have to sit back while our kids and our parents have several questions regarding the football season, we’re sitting here with those same questions, so when they call and try to get answers from us, there’s literally nothing we can tell them at this point because we have those same questions.”
“We’ll kind of have sit around and see how things are going to play out with that,” Serpas said of the playoffs. “I know Spencer has a meeting on Tuesday with the LHSAA, and hopefully after that meeting we’ll have a little better understanding on what’s going to happen.”
The Northlake Christian game was scheduled to be Springfield’s homecoming game, and Harris said those festivities will likely be held during basketball season, with a date to be set later.
