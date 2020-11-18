For the second time in as many days, a Livingston Parish football team’s season has come to a close.
Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas said Wednesday the Bulldogs’ season is over because of a clerical issue involving an ineligible player and comes after Albany’s season ended Tuesday after the Hornets went into COVID-19 quarantine.
“We had a clerical issue that the LHSAA brought to our attention that caused us to have to end the season,” Serpas said.
The Bulldogs finished the season 2-3, but Springfield principal Spencer Harris said via text the Bulldogs had to forfeit those victories. The LHSAA website shows the forfeits.
The Bulldogs went into COVID-19 quarantine Nov. 3, just days after a 23-22 win over Thomas Jefferson. Springfield didn’t play any District 10-2A games this season, canceling the final three weeks of the regular season.
The team was scheduled to resume practice Wednesday in anticipation of a possible playoff game next week, but Serpas said the team was still dealing with COVID issues.
“With us coming back from quarantine, we still didn’t have all of our kids back, so it was going to be an issue with us being able to play in a playoff game even without this issue arising just from the standpoint of numbers,” Serpas said Wednesday. “Today was the first day that all of our kids could have come back, and we’re still missing quite a few of them because they’ve had to additionally quarantine or they had tested positive later themselves. It ends up being a numbers game on top of the other matter that we had to deal with it. COVID does play a part, but it’s not the biggest part that ultimately ends everything.”
Serpas said he was able to meet with the team Wednesday.
“They were disappointed,” he said. “You put all that effort into trying to put the best product out there that you can. For the things that we were doing, we felt that we were continually getting better. Now we just don’t get an opportunity to go out and prove it any more. They were upset, but being teenagers, they’ll be resilient, and hopefully we’ll bounce right back from this.
“2020’s been one heck of a year,” Serpas continued. “Now we start to prepare for what lies ahead. Who knows? I know there’s a lot of talk around the state about things shutting down, so who knows if basketball’s going to be able to continue. Some schools, I know, are not coming back after Thanksgiving break, so what does that mean for high school athletics all together? From that standpoint, I’m glad the kids were able to at least get some games in. It’s just unfortunate that it has come to an end, especially like this.”
Albany forfeits win over Loranger
Albany had to forfeit its 63-21 win over Loranger with coach Mike Janis saying it involved a clerical issue with an ineligible player.
