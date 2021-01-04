Walker High has a new defensive coordinator.
Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey said former Comeaux head coach Doug Dotson will be the team’s new defensive coordinator and is expected to begin work Tuesday.
“Doug and I worked together back and Central, and I’ve been knowing him a while since then and always stay in touch,” Mahaffey said. “I think he’s an excellent football coach. He’s been a head coach, defensive coordinator and done a lot of different things. I just think he brings a lot to the table, and I’m excited for our program.”
“I think it’s going to be a great addition,” Mahaffey continued. “His experience speaks for itself, and I’ve seen him in action personally, so I know what kind of coach and what kind of person he is …”
Mahaffey said Chris Womack, the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons, won’t be returning to the team’s coaching staff.
Dotson spent the past seven seasons at Comeaux, with six as the program’s head coach, going 23-36.
Mahaffey is expecting Dotson’s experience as a head coach to pay dividends for the Wildcats.
“No doubt, I think Doug is basically going to be the head coach of the defense,” Mahaffey said. “The way we kind of operate, he’s with those guys really way more than I am when football starts. I’m excited about having a guy with that experience, and I think that will serve us very well.
“I think for guys that know Doug, he just always brings an intensity and an attitude with the defenses he’s coached,” Mahaffey continued. “I think he’s a very good technical coach as far as Xs and Os and those kinds of things, but I think he does a great job with his relationship with the kids and getting them to buy in and kind of playing the way that he wants them to play.”
