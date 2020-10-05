WALKER – The Walker football team was supposed to be playing Landry-Walker this week.
Now the Wildcats’ opponent is up in the air because of COVID-19 concerns with Landry-Walker.
“We were calling around and exploring maybe some optional dates just because of the weather situation this weekend and were trying to maybe get something like that nailed down and then I got a call about an hour before practice that they (Landry-Walker) had coaches and players – I don’t know the exact details -- but the bottom line (is) that they were self-quarantined for two weeks, so we know we’re not going to play them,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said Monday afternoon. “We’re just working to try and find an opponent that we can play. As soon as we can find something, we’ll let everybody know.”
It’s a unique situation for the Wildcats, who are coming off a 56-21 win over Fontainebleau last week.
“Especially with the weather, obviously there’s a chance that we don’t have a game, so this week of practice will be just like a bye week or something if that happens, but we kind of just sort of scrap the game-planning part of it and just work our fundamentals and work us versus offense-defense, our stuff,” Mahaffey said. “We tried to have an effective practice. It wasn’t our best day, but hopefully we’ll have a better one tomorrow.”
John Curtis defeated Landry-Walker 28-0 last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.