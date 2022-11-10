When it came down to it, Blane Westmoreland’s decision to step away from coaching wasn’t complicated.
Westmoreland, Live Oak’s football coach for the past three seasons, said he’s resigning to spend more time with his family.
“There’s points in time in your life you’ve got to make decisions,” Westmoreland said Wednesday morning. “When I stepped away from heading coaching (Albany), my family was at the forefront of that decision. A lot has changed in three years. I’ve got two sons and two daughters now, and I’ve got a son (Live Oak long snapper Parker Westmoreland), who’s a sophomore who’s having the opportunity to visit some places. It’s just the right time for me to be a daddy.”
Live Oak baseball coach and athletic director Jesse Cassard spoke highly of Westmoreland.
"We respect his family time, and I appreciate him and what he did for the program the last three years and even before that, he was the freshman coach," Cassard said.
"He's an outstanding father. He's an outstanding coach. He's an outstanding husband," Cassard continued.
The Eagles went 3-7 this season with an 0-5 mark in District 5-5A with a young team to start the year. Injuries took at toll on the team later in the season.
“The kids worked hard, man, no matter from the first through COVID through we’re still working out today,” Westmoreland said. “The kids work. That was never a thing, but you definitely could see at times our youth would show up and inexperience and that would hinder us We’d make a timely mistake here or there, and that really would come back to bite us in some of those latter-season games of just youthfulness biting us at the wrong time. The positive thing for those kids is we started 14 freshmen and sophomores. Well, those 14 are now going to be sophomores and juniors, so they’re going to have a lot to build on.”
Westmoreland noted the Live Oak freshman team went undefeated this season and said the eighth-grade team also had a solid season.
“Even with the lack of JV numbers, it didn’t constitute the wins, but the JV guys were in every ball game,” Westmoreland said. “It was a touchdown difference in every ball game but one with having 20-25 kids on the JV roster.”
In three seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Westmoreland’s teams made the playoffs twice while compiling a 12-18 record.
“We held this program together through COVID,” Westmoreland said. “We won games when people didn’t think we could win games. We made the playoffs two out of three seasons. We did some things that a lot of people thought we couldn’t do. I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish here. I’m proud of the guys who came through the program under me. I am extremely proud of every one of those guys, but for now, it’s about my four (children) and not my 144.”
Cassard said the school is aiming to move quickly in naming a new coach, noting the search is already under way.
"Obviously, everybody wants head coaching experience," Cassard said. "That's not a necessity for us, but we're looking for a new leader. We're looking for an energetic, positive leader for the team, and just somebody to come in build a good culture."
Westmoreland said the program is in good shape for his successor.
“We really invested a lot of building the internal parts of the program with updating the weight room, updating practice stuff and things like that and really putting a foundation in,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve talked about ‘the talent’s coming, it’s coming.’ The talent is here now. The current sophomore/freshman class, the incoming eighth-grade class are extremely talented, and they’re going to win a lot of games. The next guy is going to be extremely lucky. But like I said, at the end of the day, he can be lucky, but I have the most luck of all. I’m going to be a daddy to my four babies.”
“I’m extremely proud, and I will always hold these kids in high regard,” Westmoreland continued. “But like I said, at the end of the day, I’ve got my babies. I want to be a dad. I want to watch my son. I want to watch him go and play football and maybe have a shot (to play in college). I want to watch my daughters grow up. It’s hard to do that when you’re seven days a week and burning the midnight oil. Now I don’t have to do that. Now I can go home, and I can watch those Saturday morning cartoons, and we can go for walks and things, and that’s what I’m most excited about.”
