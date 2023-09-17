All good things, or so the saying goes, must come to an end.
But with some endings come new beginnings.
In 2018, Mickey Watson and his wife, Lanette, opened their second 'Buddy's BBQ' location in Denham Springs after operating one in Central. The new restaurant was an instant hit among the locals.
However, a Facebook post on September 17 stated simply that the ownership was looking to move into something different and that the business would be up for sale beginning immediately.
"As we begin a new season in our family's life, we have decided to transition our business into a full service catering company - LoLA Catering," the post began. "We will be based at a brand new wedding venue in Loranger, LA called Wolf Hill, which is slated to open January 2024.
"With this (transition), we have decided to sell Buddy's," the post continued. "This will be a turn key opportunity including all equipment, recipes, and most importantly - our loyal, amazing employees."
Buddy's currently operates two locations - one on the corner of Florida Boulevard and Hummel Street in Denham Springs, and another on Magnolia Bridge Road in Central.
Interested parties in the business can text Mickey Watson at 985-351-8049.
"Serious inquiries only, please," the post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.