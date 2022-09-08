A former Denham Springs police officer accused of an “inappropriate relationship” with a juvenile was transported to Livingston Parish on Wednesday, more than a week after he fled the state.
Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to online booking records. Copeland was arrested in Texas on Aug. 30 and waived his right to an extradition hearing a few days later.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office released a video showing two deputies escorting Copeland into the detention center.
"Copeland is back in Livingston Parish," the sheriff's office said in the post. "He is currently being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center."
Copeland faces charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile — which carries a possible 10-year prison sentence — and malfeasance in office, online booking records show.
Copeland’s alleged crimes made news late last month, when Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said the department had opened an internal affairs investigation into Copeland after allegations were made regarding “an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile.”
Copeland resigned “shortly thereafter,” Walker said in a statement at the time, and it was soon learned that he fled the state.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Walker asked his office to investigate the incident on Aug. 19. After investigation, detectives issued warrants for Copeland's arrest, with both agencies making the investigation public on Aug. 26.
Ard said the Denham Springs Police Department “cooperated fully with our investigation & continue to do so.”
Four days after publicly announcing warrants for Copeland’s arrest, authorities tracked him down in Irving, Texas, some 450 miles from Denham Springs. Ard gave “special thanks” to Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force and Irving Police Department Fugitive Unit for assistance in the arrest.
Reid, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, joined the Denham Springs Police Department in 2019, according to an earlier report by The News. This year, he was recognized for his work in the community by the Denham Springs City Council, Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
