Former fire chief Jonathan “Hank” Wheat, who served the City of Denham Springs for nearly three decades, has passed away, his family confirmed to The News.
Hank was 61 and a lifelong resident of Colyell.
Hank’s wife Sonia Wheat delivered the news on her personal Facebook page, writing that “the Lord welcomed my husband Hank Wheat with open arms.”
“Hank took my heart with him, until we meet again my love I’m forever yours,” Sonia wrote. “Hank always loved with his whole heart, always humble, and truly loved us, and for that we are forever grateful and thankful. Thank you for your prayers.”
Visitation for Hank will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Colyell Baptist Church, located at 19524 LA Hwy. 42 in Livingston, according to his obituary. Visitation will resume from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, followed immediately by the service.
The official Facebook page for the City of Denham Springs released a statement regarding Wheat’s passing.
“We are so saddened by the loss of one of our own, former Fire Chief Hank Wheat,” the post read. “He was a remarkable man and Chief and will truly be missed by all. Rest in peace Chief Wheat.”
Hank, who retired from the Denham Springs Fire Department in 2004, moved through the departmental ranks and reached the position of assistant fire chief before being named to serve as interim chief. He served a total of 27 years.
Along with his wife of 18 years Sonia, Hank is survived by six daughters, his mother, his stepmother, seven grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers, and other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, a stepbrother, a sister, and a brother-in-law.
In his obituary, Hank was described as “genuine and kind” as well as “a Godly man who lived for his wife, daughters, and grandkids.”
“Hank never knew a stranger and touched the hearts of everyone that he crossed paths with by simply being himself - genuine and kind,” his obituary read. “He was a rich man… not by money but by heart.”
