An arrest has been made revolving around the allegations of an improper relationship at Denham Springs High School.
During the late morning hours of December 28th, 2020, former Denham Springs High School Coach Tyler Love did turn himself in to law enforcement custody after warrants were issued by the Denham Springs Police Department," a DSPD press release said.
"Warrants were issued for Love after an investigation into allegations of misconduct regarding students at the high school were brought to the attention of the Police Department," the release continued. "Due to the sensitivity of the matter further details will not be released."
Love was booked on two felony counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and one count prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student. Love bonded out on those charges, and further information on the case will be forthcoming.
The News is seeking further information from the 21st Judicial District Court on next steps.
Just after Thanksgiving, allegations against love were delivered to the school system. Upon being called to Principal Wes Howard's office to discuss the issues, Love offered nothing but his resignation - which was accepted. The school board did not comment on who submitted the allegations.
