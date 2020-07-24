Former Denham Springs Mayor James “Jim” DeLaune, Sr., who served the city for three terms around the turn of the century, has passed away.

DeLaune was 88.

A 1950 graduate of Denham Springs High School and veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces, DeLaune was elected mayor of Denham Springs in 1990, a post he held for 12 years. His tenure coincided with a period of rapid growth in the city and Livingston Parish that have brought record tax revenues to the parish.

During DeLaune’s time in office, the train station depot was built, Range Avenue traffic flow was rerouted to alleviate traffic congestion, the downtown antique district was revitalized, the formation of the Amite River Diversion Canal was created, and the Pete’s Highway Interchange was funded, according to his obituary.

DeLaune’s tenure also led to further economic growth, including the attraction of major retailers such as Bass Pro and Home Depot to the city.

Before becoming mayor, DeLaune enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was on active duty in Korea. He later earned a bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and a Masters plus 30 in Instruction and Administration from LSU.

Following his education, DeLaune taught history and coached basketball at Live Oak High School before leaving for a position at Denham Springs Elementary School, where he eventually succeeded his father-in-law, Rex Wilkinson, as principal until retirement.

According to his obituary, DeLaune was survived by his wife, four children, one brother, 10 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, and a special first cousin.

During one of his final City Council meetings, DeLaune said of Denham Springs:

"I'm honored to have such a wonderful community to work with. I love Denham Springs and will miss being mayor.”

