A former Denham Springs police officer who fled the state amid accusations of having an “inappropriate relationship” with a juvenile has been captured in Texas, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph “Reid” Copeland, whom authorities have sought since Friday, is currently in custody in Irving, Texas, nearly 450 miles away from Denham Springs.
Copeland, who was wanted for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office, will be transported back to Livingston Parish, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
No other information on Copeland's arrest was made available.
“Our investigation continues,” Ard said. “Special thanks to the LSP Fugitive Task Force & the Irving PD Fugitive Unit.”
In a statement last week, Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker said allegations were made against Copeland regarding “an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile,” which promoted an internal affairs investigation.
Copeland resigned “shortly thereafter,” Walker said at the time.
Ard said Walker contacted his office to investigate the incident on Aug. 19. After investigation, detectives issued warrants for Copeland's arrest, with both agencies making the investigation public on Aug. 26.
Ard said the Denham Springs Police Department has “cooperated fully with our investigation & continue to do so.”
Both law enforcement agencies have not provided further comment.
Reid, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, joined the Denham Springs Police Department in 2019, according to an earlier report by The News. This year, he was recognized for his work in the community by the Denham Springs City Council, Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
