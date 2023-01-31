A former Denham Springs police officer admitted to having a sexual relationship with a juvenile — including having sex on one occasion in a “fully marked” police unit — and was sentenced to three years of probation, according to the district attorney's office.
Joseph Reid Copeland, 30, pled guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office in 21st Judicial District Court on Monday for crimes that occurred Aug. 19-20, 2022, court records show.
Judge Brenda Ricks sentenced Copeland to five years in prison, which was suspended, and three years of probation for the carnal knowledge charge. Ricks also handed down a 10-year prison sentence, also suspended, with three years of probation for the malfeasance charge.
The probation sentences will be served concurrently, and Copeland will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years and pay court fines, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
"Evidence obtained from search warrants, witness cooperation and interstate law enforcement cooperation helped secure Copeland’s plea and sentencing," read a statement from the district attorney's office.
Copeland’s crimes came to light last August, after a mandated reporter informed the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office that Copeland “had engaged in sexual intercourse with a juvenile,” Perrilloux said. The reporter said she learned of Copeland’s actions from someone the victim confided in.
At the time of the offenses, Copeland was an officer in the Denham Springs Police Department. He resigned “shortly” after the crimes were revealed, Chief Rodney Walker said at the time.
After informing the mandated reporter of the relationship between Copeland and the victim, the source recorded a conversation between herself and the victim that was later forwarded to the Denham Springs Police Department, officials said.
The sheriff’s office then reached out to the victim’s guardian to ask if they were aware of anything between the victim and Copeland. Though they didn’t have all of the information, the guardians “were aware that something had occurred between the two,” Perrilloux said.
Authorities interviewed the victim on Aug. 26, and the victim said they met Copeland about a year and a half prior. The victim told detectives “they met Copeland in a parking lot and had sexual intercourse with him in the backseat of his fully marked, issued police vehicle” on Aug. 19, Perrilloux said.
Copeland and the victim communicated via Snapchat and Instagram, though the communication wasn’t entirely sexual in nature, officials said. In one instance, the victim sent Copeland a picture of their driver’s license so the officer would help with a ticket.
Through body camera footage, data from the police unit and Copeland’s work log, authorities were able to secure an arrest warrant for Copeland, who fled the state after resigning from the police department.
Four days after publicly announcing warrants for Copeland’s arrest, authorities tracked him down in Irving, Texas, some 450 miles from Denham Springs. At the time, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force and Irving Police Department Fugitive Unit assisted in the arrest.
In the most recent statement, Perrilloux said Copeland was caught with a fake U.S. Deputy Marshal badge, a Glock 22, 16 .40 caliber bullets, a waistband holster and a knife in his possession. Copeland was brought back to Louisiana on Sept. 7, 2022, nearly two weeks after news of his crimes broke.
A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Copeland joined the Denham Springs Police Department in 2019, according to an earlier report by The News. Last year, he was recognized for his work in the community by the Denham Springs City Council, Denham Springs Kiwanis Club, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
