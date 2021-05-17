Former Gov. Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer III, who served as Louisiana’s 52nd governor, has passed away, his family announced in a statement.
Roemer was 77.
A native of Shreveport, Roemer served as governor from 1988 to 1992. Prior to that, he served as the U.S. Representative of Louisiana’s 4th congressional district from 1980 to 1988.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Roemer’s life and legacy.
In a statement, Edwards said Roemer “proudly represented the state he so dearly loved” from “the fields of Scopena to the halls of Congress and then the Governor’s Mansion.”
“His astute intellect led him to enter Harvard at the young age of 16, but he still returned to Louisiana, driven by a desire to serve,” Edwards said. “I am especially grateful for the balanced, pragmatic approach he took as governor during a turbulent time for our state’s budget.
“I hope that we will all carry on his legacy by espousing his positive, passionate approach to public service. Donna and I ask that you join your prayers to ours in praying for Gov. Roemer’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Initially a Democrat who switched to the Republican party, Roemer was credited for increasing teacher pay, strengthening the Department of Environmental Quality to enforce environmental laws, and toughening the laws on campaign finance.
Sen. John Kennedy released the following statement about Roemer:
“Louisiana weeps. Buddy was one of the most interesting people I have ever met. He was immeasurably talented. All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did. That meant making the right people mad, but he understood that. When I count my blessings, I count Buddy twice.
“More than anything, Buddy loved his family. Becky and I are honored to count his family and loved ones as our friends. We are so sad to lose this Louisiana warrior, and we are praying for everyone who was blessed to know and love him.”
Sen. Bill Cassidy issued the following statement:
“Buddy’s election as governor signaled a turning point in Louisiana’s history. He loved Louisiana, contributing to it through the public and private sector. He leaves a great legacy. My condolences to his family.”
In a statement announcing his passing, Roemer’s family said he passed away “peacefully” following a recent illness. The family went on to describe him as a “loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend.”
“His charismatic presence captured the attention of audiences within moments, a talent he put to work battling corruption and waste in government, drawing attention to opportunities to improve our educational system, and building support for those in need,” his family said.
“Buddy positively impacted all who crossed his path by generously sharing his knowledge, resources, and time, regardless of station in life. His authenticity gave everyone a feeling of friendship and encouragement.
“We are saddened by his passing but find comfort in knowing he is eternally rejoicing in the presence of our heavenly Father. We also celebrate the life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind.”
Funeral arrangement details will be released at a later date, the family said.
