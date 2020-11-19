Days after being released from the hospital, former Gov. Edwin Edwards has been hospitalized with pneumonia, his wife announced on social media.
Trina Edwards took to Facebook on Wednesday to share the news, saying her husband has pneumonia in both lungs and will likely be in the hospital “for several days.”
“Edwin became very ill yesterday evening and was taken to the hospital by ambulance,” she wrote. “He has pneumonia in both lungs and will be here for several days, but we expect him to get better and be back home soon. Thank you all for your continued prayers.”
The 93-year-old Edwin Edwards spent the previous weekend in a Baton Rouge hospital after having respiratory problems.
According to a statement from Edwards’ biographer Leo Honeycutt, the former governor was re-admitted Tuesday night after he appeared to have a relapse of breathing difficulties.
So far, Edwards has tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times.
“Doctors are administering antibiotics and conducting breathing treatments to contain and treat the pneumonia,” said Trina Edwards in Honeycutt’s statement.
During his monthly radio appearance, Gov. John Bel Edwards encouraged the people of Louisiana to pray for the former governor and his medical team.
“He’s a fighter, we all know that,” he said.
Edwin Edwards is the only Louisiana governor to serve four terms. His terms were from 1972 to 1980, from 1984 to 1988, and then from 1992 to 1996.
