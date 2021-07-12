Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, the only Louisiana governor to serve four terms, died Monday morning in his home in Gonzales, according to a statement from a family spokesperson.
He was 93.
Edwards died peacefully with family and friends by his bedside, according to the statement, which also said the former governor died of respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years.
Edwards was less than a month away from his 94th birthday.
Some of Edwards’ last words, according to the statement, were: “I have lived a good life, had better breaks than most, had some bad breaks, too, but that’s all part of it. I tried to help as many people as I could and I hope I did that, and I hope, if I did, that they will help others, too.
“I love Louisiana and I always will.”
One of only 11 four-term governors in U.S. history, Edwards served in the state’s top position from 1972 to 1980, from 1984 to 1988, and then from 1992 to 1996.
Born in Marksville in Avoyelles Parish on August 7, 1927, as the Great ’27 Flood receded, in 1944, Edwards joined the U.S. Navy when he was 17. He became a Navy pilot but, as his squadron was deploying to the Pacific, Japan surrendered, ending World War II.
Edwards graduated from LSU Law School in 1949. Known for his charm, quick wit, and clever one-liners, he served two terms as a Crowley City Councilman in Acadia Parish; one term in the Louisiana Senate as a floor leader; one term in Congress; and four terms as governor.
Last week, Edwards had placed himself in hospice care following a trip to nearby Our Lady of the Lake St. Elizabeth Hospital with complaints of pain in his right lung. Physicians took X-rays and a CAT scan of both lungs but said the tests revealed nothing.
In placing himself in hospice, the former governor explained he was saving others the trouble of his repeated trips to the hospital.
The family placed a hospital bed in his bedroom at the Edwards home in Pelican Point subdivision, where he was administered 24-hour care. No intravenous tubes or heart monitor were used, only oxygen was administered.
The former governor stopped breathing at 7 a.m. Monday, surrounded by his wife Trina and son Eli, his hospice nurse Peggy Gautreau, and other close family and friends. Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and his wife Phoebe were part of the small group holding vigil overnight.
In a statement, Schexnayder said: “It’s not every day you get to know someone who literally changed history. Governor Edwards was that person. We’ll never see someone like him again.”
In a statement, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, “Few people have made such an indelible mark on our state as Governor Edwin Edwards.”
“Edwin was a larger than life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans,” John Bel Edwards said. “Our state has lost a giant, and we will miss him dearly.”
Funeral arrangements are pending, according to the family, but will include lying in state in the rotunda at the Louisiana State Capitol for visitation by the public. The day has not been set.
Flags will be flown at half-staff throughout the day of Edwin Edwards’ interment, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.