On September 30, 2020, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Killian Police Department to investigate allegations of missing evidence and property.
As a result of the investigation, LSP Detectives discovered the former Killian Chief of Police, 50-year-old Richard Fletcher, had multiple discrepancies in his handling of evidence during his tenure as Chief.
On November 6, 2020, LSP Detectives executed a search warrant at Fletcher’s residence and discovered multiple items of valued property belonging to the Town of Killian and the Killian Police Department. Additionally, Detectives located multiple prescriptions of Schedule II drugs in Fletcher’s possession that were not prescribed to him.
Fletcher also admitted to selling a Killian Police Department firearm suppressor during his time as Chief.
As a result of the investigation, Fletcher was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for violation of LRS 14:134 Malfeasance in Office, LRS 14:67 Theft, LRS 14:69 Possession of Stolen Property, and LRS 40:967 Possession of Schedule II Drugs.
This is an active investigation and no further information is available at this time.
