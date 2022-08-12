Former Livingston Parish educator announces candidacy for School Board District 8 seat

Former Livingston Parish school teacher and administrator Monica Sullivan, a 54-year-old Republican from Springfield and past resident of Maurepas, has announced she will run for the open District 8 Seat of the Livingston Parish School Board.
District 8 encompasses those schools in the communities of French Settlement, Maurepas and Springfield. The election will be held Nov. 8.
“It’s time for change,” Sullivan said. “The parents, students and educators of District 8 need an experienced, determined, honest and truthful candidate to represent them in moving our schools forward.”
Sullivan noted that she has more than 25 years of professional experience in Livingston Parish schools. She also brings experience as a past student, parent, educator, 504/Dyslexia coordinator, and system retiree.
Sullivan graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a degree in education and also earned a master’s degree in reading. She has been awarded several continuing learning units for a variety of educational topics.
Sullivan is married to Jeffery “Todd” Sullivan, and they have three daughters who all attended and graduated from Livingston Parish public schools. Sullivan is also a member of the 1986 graduating class of Springfield High School.
“I have worked in each school within the parish, and I have first-hand knowledge/experience regarding the various needs our schools face each day,” Sullivan said. “I understand the obstacles that parents and students incur within the public school system as I have faced several with my three daughters throughout their public education within the district.
“I promise to strive in my efforts to increase financial support, school safety and equalized opportunities for students in our rural district. I will always be transparent and professional in those efforts.”
Sullivan said she will be able to devote unlimited time to area schools and the concerns of the people of District 8, as she is retired from the school system.
“I am running for this position to make a positive difference for the children,” she said. “My educational experience and integrity will allow me to be of service to parents, students, school administrators, teachers, school staff and community.”
“I humbly ask the people of District 8 for your vote on November 8,” Sullivan said. “Vote for me, Monica Sullivan and let’s make a difference together for the children of Livingston Parish.”
