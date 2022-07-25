Former school supervisor Jeff Frizell, a Republican of Denham Springs, has announced he will seek election to the District 3 Seat of the Livingston Parish School Board in the Nov. 8 election.
The District 3 Seat is currently occupied by Jan Benton, who has said she will not seek re-election. Benton will complete her term at the end of year, having served eight years as an elected school board member.
Frizell has more than 20 years of experience in the school system, having served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and district supervisor over that time. Frizell served as principal of Juban Parc Junior High School upon its opening.
In that position, he oversaw numerous construction projects and managed the start-up of the campus, including the staffing of all positions and organizing the transfer of students to the new school. He was awarded the 2015 (LASE) Louisiana School of Executives Educational Leadership Award, the 2017 Livingston Parish Principal of the Year and 2017 Louisiana Principal of the Year semi-finalist.
Frizell was later promoted to the central office, serving as director of transportation for several years before retiring to work as the Practice Administrator for the Bond-Wroten Eye Clinic, which has offices in Denham Springs, Hammond and Amite.
“I have worked with students, parents and community members for more than 20 years to make this school system and our community a better place to be,” Frizell said. “I am fully vested with the school system, and I now work in the private sector in our local community. My current job has given me the great opportunity to support our schools and greater community through business partnerships and health care services.”
“I am asking the people of School Board District 3 to allow me to use my ability and experience to work with others to make a positive difference in our schools and for our community,” Frizell said. “We must find ways to improve our facilities and make greater investments in our children’s future.”
Frizell has been married to Amy Feucht Frizell for 23 years. She is a teacher at Northside Elementary School in Denham Springs. They have two daughters: Mallory (19), a 2021 graduate of Denham Springs High School who is attending Southeastern Louisiana University, where she is majoring in nursing; and Ava (13), an eighth grader at Denham Springs Junior High School who is on the honor roll.
“Having family in the system allows me to be fully invested and get the perspective of other viewpoints, which is necessary when making important decisions that our district will face over the coming years,” he said.
The Frizell family attends Immaculate Conception Church in Denham Springs. He serves on the church’s fair committee.
Frizell is a graduate of Denham Springs High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership, from Southeastern Louisiana University.
