Murphy James “Mike” Foster, Jr., who served as the 53rd governor of the state of Louisiana, passed away of natural causes at his home in Franklin on Sunday.
He was 90.
A successful businessman in the state’s sugar and construction industries before he decided to enter the world of politics as a democrat at the age of 57, Foster served as governor from 1996 to 2004.
After a successful first term, Foster ran for a second term and won in a landslide in the first primary, marking the first time in many years that anyone won the governorship outright without a runoff election.
Prior to his time as governor, Foster went to high school in his home of St. Mary Parish, graduated from LSU with a degree in chemistry in 1952, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and fought in the Korean War, and served two terms in the state Senate.
While in the governor’s office, one of Foster’s most lasting achievements was the creation of the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) scholarship, which helps thousands of Louisiana students attend colleges and universities.
Another was the creation of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System for students who wanted post-secondary education schooling but not at a four-year university.
An avid outdoorsman, Foster also worked to protect and restore Louisiana’s coastline and moved to dedicate federal funding to this purpose.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement after news of Foster’s passing, calling him “a true “Louisianan who served his country, his state and his community with honor throughout his life.” He also ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff “in honor of his memory.”
“Donna and I are praying for Gov. Foster’s family, and especially his wife Alice, during this difficult time and hope the people of our state will join their prayers to ours,” Edwards said.
LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan also released a statement addressing the former governor’s death.
“The LSU Community is saddened at the passing of Gov. Mike Foster, whose strong support of our university allowed LSU to make many crucial improvements to our campus, and whose development of the TOPS program has helped millions of Louisiana students get a college education,” Galligan said.
“His legacy will not be forgotten, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Alice, and the rest of his family.”
