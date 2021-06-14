Jeff Averett, a lifelong resident of Livingston Parish who served on the parish council, has passed away, his family announced.

Averett passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, June 8, according to his obituary. He was 52.

A resident of Colyell, Averett ran for a seat on the Livingston Parish Council in 2015. Averett ran in District 6, which encompasses south Walker, Colyell, Port Vincent, and French Settlement.

During his campaign push, Averette said he wanted to put his teamwork experience and “love for his community” to work by improving roads, bridges and drainage in his district, finding solutions to local flooding problems, “and restoring a positive image to the council to attract new business and economic development.”

Averett won the seat and served on the council from 2016-19. He declined to run for a second term.

Besides his duties on the parish council, Averett worked as a pipefitter/boilermaker for Turner Industries in St. Gabriel. Prior to that, he worked as a project supervisor for United Scaffolding and Scaffolding Rental, according to his campaign announcement.

Averett served on the District 5 Recreation Board, which includes the communities of Livingston and Colyell, and the Colyell Community Ball Park Board. Averett also acted as secretary/treasurer of the Gum Swamp Hunting Club and was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and National Rifle Association.

Growing up, he attended Frost Elementary School and French Settlement High School.

In his obituary, Averett was described as someone who “never met a stranger” and had friends “far beyond Louisiana” through his love of hunting. Averett was also described as “an avid outdoorsman” who “loved nothing better than to hear a good pack of hounds run.”

He is survived by wife, Tricia; daughter, Madison; mother, Delma; and sister, Janet, among other relatives.

A celebration of life service was held at Colyell Baptist Church on Friday, June 11. To send memories and condolences, well-wishers are urged to visit the guestbook at www.Oursofh.com.