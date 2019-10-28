LIVINGSTON -- A former Livingston Parish school teacher who is being charged with first-degree rape and production of child pornography made her first court appearance Monday, during which she waved her right to a time limit of bond being set but still retained her right for a bond hearing at a later time.
Cynthia Perkins, 34, appeared in front of Judge Charlotte Foster for her 313 hearing. At this point, there is no bond.
Perkins was arrested last week and faces 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and two counts of first-degree rape. She resigned from her position at Westside Junior High, where she taught English Language Arts, the day she was arrested.
Her husband and co-defendant, Dennis Perkins, a former lieutenant in the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, faces those same charges in addition to three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism, and two counts of obscenity. Dennis Perkins’ 313 hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Livingston Parish Courthouse.
Last week, Judge Robert Morrison signed the procedure for Article 313 the same day that both Perkins were arrested.
Article 313, otherwise known as “Gwen’s Law,” establishes that a contradictory bail hearing can be held prior to setting bail for a person charged with domestic abuse battery, violation of protective orders, stalking, or any felony offense involving the use or threatened use of force or a deadly weapon upon their family member, household member, or dating partner.
During Monday’s hearing, Cynthia Perkins waved her right to a time limit on the bond set and also agreed to sign a protective order that prevents her from talking to anyone involved in the case. That includes the protected person, who was referred to but not mentioned by name during the hearing.
Cynthia Perkins’ next scheduled court appearance will be at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7 in front of Judge Brenda Ricks. This is a preliminary hearing in which the prosecution and defense will give their motions for the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.