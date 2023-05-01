The former owner of a popular water sports company that closed amid mounting legal issues pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to court records.
John Fore, who previously co-owned Tiki Tubing with his wife Patricia, made the admission in a Livingston Parish courtroom Monday before Judge William Dykes.
Dykes sentenced Fore to seven years in prison for each count, but the prison time was suspended for three years of probation. Fore, 67, will be required to register as a sex offender for at least 15 years and cannot have contact with the victim or victim’s family, according to court records.
Fore surrendered to authorities in May 2022 after the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office launched an investigation stemming from a complaint involving a juvenile victim. At the time, Fore was booked on one count of sexual battery, a felony. A charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile was later added, and the sexual battery charge was amended.
Days after Fore was arrested, Patricia Fore was taken into custody for her own charge of sexual battery for an incident involving a juvenile.
John and Patricia Fore were the co-owners of the now-defunct Tiki Tubing, a popular water sports business on the Amite River that came under fire after multiple deaths in the summer of 2021, including one that led to a wrongful death lawsuit.
They announced their company’s closure in May 2022.
