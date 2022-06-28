After more than five months, drivers can once again traverse Forrest Delatte Road.
Forrest Delatte Road, located south of Interstate 12 near the Denham Springs-Walker border, has reopened after being closed in early January, part of a multi-million-dollar project to improve the much-traveled road.
The roadway was closed to install a new bridge over Gray’s Creek, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The road was originally slated to reopen in April but was delayed to June.
The bridge replacement was part of a $2.9 million project that was awarded to Baker Pile Driving in January. The project includes clearing and grubbing, removal of a timber bridge, installation of drainage structures, milling of existing asphalt concrete, asphalt pavement patching, and asphalt concrete overlay.
Forrest Delatte Road is a 1.786-mile stretch that connects two major roadways in Livingston Parish: Pete’s Highway and Juban Road. The road crosses Gray’s Creek near its midway point.
The contract time for this project is 235 working days, according to DOTD. In the next phase of construction, the contractor will begin working on subsurface drainage, a DOTD representative said.
