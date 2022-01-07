Forrest Delatte Road, located south of Interstate 12 near the Denham Springs-Walker border, will soon undergo a major construction project to install a new bridge over Grays Creek, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The $2.9 million project, which was awarded to Baker Pile Driving, is slated to begin Jan. 10 and end sometime in December, weather permitting, DOTD said.
The project includes clearing and grubbing, removal of a timber bridge, installation of drainage structures, milling of existing asphalt concrete, asphalt pavement patching, asphalt concrete overlay, and installation of a slab span bridge with precast concrete piles over Grays Creek.
Forrest Delatte Road is a 1.786-mile stretch that connects two major roadways in Livingston Parish: Pete’s Highway and Juban Road. The road crosses Grays Creek near its midway point.
The contract time for this project is 235 working days, with the first 120 days allocated to installation of the Grays Creek bridge, according to DOTD. The road closure for the bridge work is set to begin Jan. 10.
