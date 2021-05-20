Four deaths have been attributed to this week’s severe flooding across south Louisiana, according to officials.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed deaths in the following parishes as “storm-related”: One person in West Baton Rouge Parish, another in Calcasieu Parish, and two in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The EBR parish coroner confirmed the death of a 33-year-old male that was found in a flooded vehicle after the water receded in Baton Rouge on Bluebonnet Drive. The coroner also confirmed the death of a 76-year-old male that was oxygen dependent and died as a result of oxygen failure due to a power outage caused by the storm.
Officials said a 40 year-old male was in a vehicle when it crashed into a flooded canal from heavy rainfall in Port Allen. One person was injured and another is still missing from this incident, the Department of Health said.
The Calcasieu Parish coroner has confirmed the death of a 61-year-old male found in a vehicle that was submerged under water after heavy rainfall.
The Baton Rouge area experienced severe rainfall and flooding this weekend, with some areas receiving 13 inches of rain.
