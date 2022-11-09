Four current Denham Springs City Council members kept their seats for another four years, and they’ll be joined by one newcomer, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.

Current council members Amber Dugas, Lori Lamm-Williams, Robert Poole, and Jeff Wesley received enough votes to hold onto their seats through 2026. Jim Gilbert, who was running for the first time, will join them.

Raphineas “Ray” Riley, the lone Democrat candidate, finished last.

The city reported an unofficial turnout of 32.5 percent. There are no districts in Denham Springs since the city uses an “at-large” system, meaning voters select their top five candidates.

Wesley claimed the most votes of the six candidates, securing 1,684 votes, or 18 percent.

Behind Wesley were Dugas, (1,598 votes), Gilbert (1,597 votes), Lamm-Williams (1,570 votes) and Poole (1,556 votes), who all finished in the 17-percent range. Riley received 1,156 votes, or 13 percent.

Denham Springs council members are elected to four-year terms.

If you want to read more about the candidates, click here.