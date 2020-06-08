Livingston Parish reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday as the statewide number of “presumed” recoveries neared 34,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The local case count increased to 468 while the local death toll remained at 31, the fifth consecutive day Livingston Parish didn’t report a new COVID-19 related death. The parish has confirmed five deaths in the last three weeks.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has now conducted 460 tests from the state lab, two more than Sunday’s figures, and 6,790 tests from commercial labs, an increase of 133.
Across the state, health officials are now reporting a total of 43,050 cases of the novel coronavirus, a jump of 234 from the previous day off of 8,537 new tests. That equates to a 2-percent rate of positivity, five times better than the Center for Disease Control’s goal of 10 percent.
The state is now reporting 442,602 completed tests, either through the state lab (25,346) or commercial labs (417,256).
The Department of Health has confirmed 33,904 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, more than 2,100 recoveries from last week’s figures.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,831 fatalities, a jump of six from Sunday’s figures. The state is also reporting 113 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
After dropping for six straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by seven on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 582. That marks the second time in 14 days that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose.
Ventilator usage, however, showed a slight decrease for the second straight day, falling by three to 71.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the media at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
