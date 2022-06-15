A night on the water for a group of teens took a scary turn in the early-morning hours Tuesday, but thanks to the efforts of numerous first responders, a possible tragedy was averted.
Several first responders assisted in the hours-long search and rescue of four teens who got lost around midnight while venturing on Chene Blanc Bayou, a body of water located in the southeastern part of the parish.
The teens were brought to safety at Chinquapin Landing following a seven-hour search that ended around daylight on Tuesday, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
“They were very thankful after being found,” Ard said of the teens. “And they were just spent after being out there all night.”
Ard said the 16- and 17-year-olds launched from a landing in Maurepas late Monday night. They had intended to go frogging but soon lost their way after misjudging their surroundings, Ard said.
“What they didn’t pay attention to was the tide,” Ard said. “When the tide rolls out, they’re sitting on a mudbank. And then not only did they let the tide get to them, they got turned around and lost direction.”
The search for the teens grew more difficult thanks to multiple factors: The teens’ cell phones were slowly losing power, and service “was spotty” inside the dense swampland.
With one of the teens’ cell phones at 1-percent charge, a call finally went through the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, which was able to track the phone and provide a perimeter of their location.
Despite having a rough location, a low fog in the area prevented the sheriff’s office from being able to use a helicopter in the search, though deputies were able to utilize a drone for an aerial view, Ard said.
First responders finally reached the teens around 7 a.m., a sight captured by drone footage released Tuesday afternoon by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. In the one-minute video clip, deputies can be seen coming into contact with the teens as they’re pulling their boat across the water.
“They were covered in mud and exhausted,” Ard said. “Luckily we were able to get to them when we did and they didn’t have to sit in heat all day as well. And they didn’t have snake bites or anything like that that could’ve turned into more danger.”
Ard credited the “team work” between multiple departments in his office as well as first responders in Ascension Parish for helping “locate the teens and help them get back home safely.”
To view drone footage of the rescue, click here.
