On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Louisiana State Police Troop A, Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, and Louisiana Highway Safety Commission will provide a free car seat check event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will take place at the Brandy Robertson State Farm Office, located at 1402 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.
No appointment is necessary and as always, car seat checks are free. Free booster seats will be given away, first come first serve!
Statistics demonstrate that properly used car and booster seats save lives. While these devices offer the best protection for children on the road, only 1 out of 4 child safety seats are being used correctly.
The vast majority of car seats in use are improperly installed, improperly used, or a combination of both. This is attributable to the large assortment of car seats and vehicles available. Coupled with varying weight and height restrictions, it is evident that almost 75 percent of car seats are improperly used. It is important to note that this misuse spans all races, educational levels, and socioeconomic status.
Over the past 30 years, more than 11,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Caregivers must ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt every time they travel in a vehicle.
Support for this event is provided by the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and the Brandy Robertson State Farm Office.
Anyone who is unable to attend the event should call 225-754-8524 and make an appointment with Louisiana State Police Troop A to have their child safety seat inspected.
