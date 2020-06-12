This weekend, fishing is free.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will hold its annual Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.
Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend is an opportunity for residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license, said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet in a press release.
“Each year, we designate a weekend of free fishing as an incentive for families and friends to get outside and enjoy our beautiful sportsman’s paradise,” Montoucet said.
“Whether your interest is saltwater or fresh, Louisiana offers some of the best and most diverse fishing opportunities in the world, and we welcome you to become part of the long-standing tradition of Louisiana fishing.”
While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend, Montoucet said.
In addition, a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, snappers, groupers, amberjacks, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphin fish, billfish and swordfish.
When registering for an ROLP, anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option when asked for their license type. Registering for an ROLP in this manner does not require a fishing license number, and the ROLP will be valid June 13-14.
To register for an ROLP, please go to https://rolp.wlf.la.gov or download the ROLP app in the Apple App Store.
Montoucet also reminded the public that anytime outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who decides to continue fishing the remainder of the year is invited to purchase a state fishing license at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/.
Purchasing a fishing license provides funding for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education, and fisheries management through the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.
Louisianans purchased thousands more fishing licenses during the first month and half of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order than during the same time last year.
In April 2020, residents purchased 39,702 basic fishing licenses compared to 18,901 in April of 2019 (a 53 percent increase). In April of 2020, there were 21,000 saltwater licenses sold compared to 13,771 in April of 2019 (a 35% increase).
“This is fantastic that our residents decided that Louisiana’s Sportsman’s Paradise is where they wanted to spend some time during the pandemic,” Montoucet said. “It’s no secret that fishing is in our blood, but we have been pulled away due to so many competing activities. The stay-at-home order showed that when given the time, Louisianans will choose to fish.”
Fishing licenses must be renewed by June 30.
In the same press release announcing Free Wishing Weekend, Montoucet also encouraged people to practice social distancing measures by maintaining at least six feet of distance from people who are not in your household due to the coronavirus pandemic.
