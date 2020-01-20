While the cold air took a reprieve near midday, allowing some to mow their lawns, those temperatures won't hold according to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of New Orleans.
The forecast for tonight includes a freeze, with temperatures reaching the lower 30s and upper 20s for areas north of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish.
The NWS reported that wind chill is not expected, but should never be ruled out.
Local officials remind citizens that plugging space heaters into extension cords and power strips can result in short circuiting and potential home fires. They also stress that pets be put into a place with a cover or with blankets.
Wrapping pipes is recommended.
According to the NWS, there is a potential for a freeze Tuesday overnight, as well.
