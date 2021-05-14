French Settlement High celebrated the Class of 2021 with its commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 13.
During the ceremony, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal John Chewning.
Of the 50 seniors who graduated, 17 did so with honors.
The ceremony featured an honors address from Blaine Seale. There were also performances from Tyler Schilling, who played the national anthem on a saxophone, and Emily Whalen, who sang “Never Grow Up.”
Listed below are the names of all French Settlement High graduates this year.
(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)
Daniel Eustorgio Alday*
Benjamin Brock Andrews
Brayelle Ann Balfantz#
Saber Rae Bankson*
John Gordon Barber
Lindsey Viola Behrnes
Sierra Elizabeth Betz
Gabriel Christian Bishop
Carruth John Best Cointment
Laura Elizabeth Cox*
Whitney Gail Edler
Jodie Leigh Franke
Kaleigh Ann Gordon*
Alexia Marie Guidry
Jasmine Nicole Hall
Francis Lee Hartwick*
Blair Renee Henderson*
Mary Elizabeth Hutchinson*
Connor Paul James*
Page Alison Krumholt*
Bryan Joseph Lambert
Gracee Nicole Lambert
Sidney Taylor Langston
Gracie Faith Lee
Savannah Leigh Madere*
Taylor Joy Miles*
Seth Joseph Miller*
Bryce David Normand
Franklin Robinson Ortiz-Monzon
Joshua David Chay Persac
Owen Michael Plauche
Austin Joseph Porche
Maggie Mae Rawls
Aliya Faith Reid
Cody Elmo Roane
Savannah Katherine Roddy
Evan Tewes Rohlfs
Cameron Dylan Romero
Cane Michael Romero
Ashley Nicole Rouyea
Hunter Brant Salyers
Tyler Robert Schilling*
Blain Michael Seale*
Nicholas Aaron Sibley
Bryce Calvin Turner
Mitchel Toddson Vicknair*
Briana Lee Watson*
Emily Rochelle Whalen
Hunter Chase Wheat
Brennan Christopher Yerby
