French Settlement High celebrated the Class of 2021 with its commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 13.

During the ceremony, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal John Chewning.

Of the 50 seniors who graduated, 17 did so with honors.

The ceremony featured an honors address from Blaine Seale. There were also performances from Tyler Schilling, who played the national anthem on a saxophone, and Emily Whalen, who sang “Never Grow Up.”

Listed below are the names of all French Settlement High graduates this year.

(Note: *Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; #Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)

Daniel Eustorgio Alday*

Benjamin Brock Andrews

Brayelle Ann Balfantz#

Saber Rae Bankson*

John Gordon Barber

Lindsey Viola Behrnes

Sierra Elizabeth Betz

Gabriel Christian Bishop

Carruth John Best Cointment

Laura Elizabeth Cox*

Whitney Gail Edler

Jodie Leigh Franke

Kaleigh Ann Gordon*

Alexia Marie Guidry

Jasmine Nicole Hall

Francis Lee Hartwick*

Blair Renee Henderson*

Mary Elizabeth Hutchinson*

Connor Paul James*

Page Alison Krumholt*

Bryan Joseph Lambert

Gracee Nicole Lambert

Sidney Taylor Langston

Gracie Faith Lee

Savannah Leigh Madere*

Taylor Joy Miles*

Seth Joseph Miller*

Bryce David Normand

Franklin Robinson Ortiz-Monzon

Joshua David Chay Persac

Owen Michael Plauche

Austin Joseph Porche

Maggie Mae Rawls

Aliya Faith Reid

Cody Elmo Roane

Savannah Katherine Roddy

Evan Tewes Rohlfs

Cameron Dylan Romero

Cane Michael Romero

Ashley Nicole Rouyea

Hunter Brant Salyers

Tyler Robert Schilling*

Blain Michael Seale*

Nicholas Aaron Sibley

Bryce Calvin Turner

Mitchel Toddson Vicknair*

Briana Lee Watson*

Emily Rochelle Whalen

Hunter Chase Wheat

Brennan Christopher Yerby