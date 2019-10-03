LIVINGSTON -- A French Settlement man is being charged with vehicular homicide after a victim died from injuries suffered in a car crash in mid-September, according to the French Settlement Police Department.
Brian Jackson, 39, was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Thursday on charges of vehicular homicide and second offense DWI, according to booking records. His bond was set at $102,000.
Jackson was arrested for his involvement in a fatal crash that occurred on Hwy. 16 near Mecca Road on Friday, Sept. 13. The wreck claimed the life of Robert McLaughlin, 80, also of French Settlement.
According to the French Settlement Police Department, Jackson was travelling southbound on Hwy. 16 in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck when he crossed over the double yellow centerline, crashing into a 2009 Ford F150 truck driven by McLaughlin.
Both vehicles sustained extensive damage, and McLaughlin was transported to the Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge for his injuries. McLaughlin later died from his injuries on Sept. 19, Capt. Michael Rhoads of the French Settlement Police Department said.
Upon the completion of the investigation, the incident will be turned over to the 21st Judicial District District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, Rhoads said.
