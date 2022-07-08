The mayor of French Settlement was arrested Friday on a domestic abuse charge stemming from a disturbance that occurred more than a year ago, according to authorities.
This marks the second arrest in the last year for Haley Unbehagen, who has served as the village’s mayor since 2021.
Unbehagen, 37, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center early Friday on domestic abuse aggravated assault and child endangerment, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
A bond hadn’t been set at the time of reporting.
Ard said Unbehagen’s most recent arrest stems from “a domestic disturbance” that deputies responded to inon S. Good Times Road French Settlement in April 2021. On May 31 of this year, the sheriff’s office received “additional evidence” regarding the disturbance, leading to more investigation by the Domestic Violence Division.
“With this information provided to the Sheriff, the Domestic Violence Division of the Sheriff’s office conducted further investigation,” Ard said in a statement. “Based upon this new information and evidence, the Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant against Hayley Unbehagen for Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault & Child Endangerment.”
No other details related to the arrest were immediately available. The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
This marked the second time in the last year that Unbehagen has been arrested. In October, she turned herself over to authorities after a bench warrant was issued for her arrest due to her failure to appear in civil court.
Unbehagen ran for office in 2020, narrowly defeating Rhonda Lobell in a December 2020 runoff by 64 votes despite garnering 26 fewer votes in the November election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.